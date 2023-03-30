The Quesnel Kangaroos are off to the BC Senior Hockey Championship game after a comfortable 6-3 win over the Dawson Creek Canucks at the West Fraser Centre on Thursday night.
The Roos jumped out to a 3-0 lead in the opening period.
Brett Mero opened the scoring on a nice feed from Paul Girodat early in the opening frame.
Eric Galbreath then made it 2-0 on a slap shot into the top corner with the Roos on a two man advantage.
Girodat, who found the fountain of youth in this game, then capped off an impressive opening 20 minutes with a goal on a wrist shot from the slot.
Quesnel wasted little time making it 4-0 in the second period as Galbreath cashed in on his second of the night on a nice feed from Tommy Grant in the opening minute.
Dawson Creek finally managed to beat Roos goalie Alex Wright about four minutes into the middle period.
Girodat responded for Quesnel a few minutes later banging in a rebound to give Quesnel a commanding 5-1 lead.
Dawson Creek would then make it 5-2 before the end of the second period.
It was a chippy third period with not a lot of scoring or flow.
Lane Vandewetering scored midway through the third period to put this one out of reach if there was any doubt.
Girodat picked up a helper to finish off a three point night.
Dawson Creek scored one late to make it a 6-3 final.
The Canucks will now take on Terrace tomorrow (Friday) night at 7-30 in the semi-finals.
The winner will play the Roos in the final on Saturday night.