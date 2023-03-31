Quesnel City Council has approved an application for a poverty reduction grant.

The ask is for 50 thousand dollars to the Union of BC Municipalities.

The money would allow the city to work with the Canadian Mental Health Association on a one year project to educate and raise awareness around poverty in the community.

The project would include awareness campaigns with stories of community memebers with lived or living experience to create a better understanding about poverty and the complex relationship with mental health, substance use, and food insecurity.

A Mental Health First Aid course will also be offered to the public to help provide support and assistance to individuals developing a mental health problem, experiencing a mental health crisis, or a worsening of their mental health.