Williams Lake RCMP seeking public assistance in locating 16 year old boy

By Zachary Barrowcliff
Photo - RCMP

Williams Lake RCMP are asking for the public’s help in finding a missing 16 year old, Stanley Young.

Police say he was last seen on March 29th at 3:30pm, in the area of Oliver Street and 3rd Ave.

Young is described as

  • Caucasian male
  • 16 years old
  • 6’ (182 cms)
  • 150 lbs (68 kgs)
  • Short sandy blonde hair
  • Hazel eyes
  • Scar on right side of neck
  • Last seen wearing light green / blue coat, black jogging pants, a light blue shirt and carrying a Mandalorian back pack

Police say that anyone with information about Young, or where he might be, is asked to call Williams Lake RCMP at 250-392-6211.

