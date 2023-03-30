A man, charged in connection with the seizure of a firearm and drugs in Quesnel, has pleaded guilty to three of the charges laid against him.

34-year old Julian Wage Page pled guilty to possession for the purpose of trafficking, possession of a prohibited firearm, and possession of a firearm contrary to an order.

Page is due back in court on May 1st to set a date for sentencing.

Quesnel RCMP responded to a 9-1-1 call for a domestic dispute on Graham Road in the Bouchie Lake area back in February of 2021.

- Advertisement -

Upon arrival, police say a suspect attempted to leave the property in a vehicle but lost control and went into the ditch.

He was eventually found hiding in a chicken coop.

Police say a search of the area revealed a loaded 9 millimetre handgun, more than 250 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of meth mixed with fentanyl, 23 grams of crack cocaine, and more than 47-hundred dollars cash.