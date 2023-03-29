(With files by Brendan Pawliw-MyPGNow)

One of the most talked about items in the 2023 federal budget unveiled by the Justin Trudeau Liberals was the continuation of an increase in the GST rebate for lower-income Canadians, to help cope with the cost of food.

In it, single people with no children will receive 234 dollars, families of four will get 467 dollars and seniors can expect 225.

Cariboo-Prince George representative Todd Doherty told Vista Radio while increasing the GST rebate for lower-income Canadians, to help cope with the cost of food is great, Ottawa needs to be taking action every day to tackle the affordability crisis.

“We have to do more to put Canadians first. We need to be able to create opportunities for us at home and for us in rural and remote communities, there need to be opportunities there in this budget and other budgets to make life more affordable. Sadly, I think we are being punished just based on where we live.”

“I worry that those critical dollars that are so needed in their communities are just not going to be there. I don’t think this budget does anything for the affordability crisis and it does nothing to make life easier for Canadians.”

Doherty added Ottawa did little to address the topic of housing – an issue that only seems to be getting worse, not better.

“We’ve got that next generation of homeowners that are still living with their parents because they either can’t afford rent and that home ownership is quickly becoming out of reach.”

Furthermore, he was very critical of the Trudeau government for not attempting to make life more affordable every day – instead of just when the budget comes out.

“On April 1st, we know that gas is going to go up another 14 cents a litre and there will be a payroll tax that will come into play so we’ll be faced with fewer and fewer dollars in our pocket.”

Details were also revealed on the dental-care plan which will provide care to uninsured Canadians with a family income of less than $90,000 annually.