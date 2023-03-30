Quesnel City Council will begin the process of deciding how to spend more than 3.2 million dollars in funding from the province’s BC Growing Communities Fund.

Director of Finance Kari Bolton explains.

“Our next step is going to our Finance Committee next week, so that will start the discussion on how we want to discuss this and roll it out, and then it will likely go to all of Council for a broader discussion to make some decisions.”

Bolton says there are some restrictions.

“The province has sent us a letter outlining the types of projects we can use it for. It’s basically for the committee to decide what to build, required infrastructure, amenities, rather than use it for operational activities, so a lot of our large capital projects is what we will be looking at to spend the funding on.”

One possible project that Bolton mentioned was the Johnston Bridge replacement project.

The other Cariboo communities will also have some decisions to make.

Williams Lake got just over 3.7 million, 100 Mile House is getting $1,265,000 and the Cariboo Regional District $3,947,000.