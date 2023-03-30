It was a busy 2022 for volunteers of Central Cariboo Search and Rescue.

“In 2022 our Auto Extrication team responded to 226 tasks, a 25 percent increase from 2021, that included mostly motor vehicle incidents,” Debra Bortolussi, Member and Public Relations Coordinator for CCSAR said, “it also included assisting BC Emergency Health Services.”

Bortolussi added that Central Cariboo Search and Rescue Land Search and Rescue team responded to 32 tasks that year.

“This included everything from a wildland rope rescue, swift water rescue calls of a vehicle in a river, utilizing air resources, as well as utilizing our snowmobile and avalanche teams.”

- Advertisement -

In 2022 Bortolussi said CCSAR’s volunteers dedicated over 7215 hours to training and serving the community.

Not even a quarter of the way into the year, 2023 is also looking to be another busy one for the volunteers.

“We’ve already had now 7 land search and rescue callouts as well as 45 auto extrication callouts, some pretty big numbers there,” Bortolussi noted.

Moving forward she said it’s hard to know what the other seasons might bring for the remainder of this year.

“Last year our summer months were quite busy with auto extrication calls as well as land search and rescue and that stayed into the wintertime. As of right now, it has been fairly busy.”

Bortolussi reminds everyone going out to the backcountry to be prepared for sudden weather changes.

“It’s especially important at this time of the year to be prepared for any kind of emergencies. It can go from t-shirt and shorts weather during the day and then freezing temperatures at night.”