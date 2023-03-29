BC Wildfire Service (BCWS) will be conducting prescribed burns for Boitanio Park and Stampede Park Grounds.

The burns are in partnership with the City of Williams Lake and the Williams Lake First Nation.

In a release from BCWS, they will be working with the Williams Lake Fire Department to have a low to moderate intensity surface fire, which will cover a combined 9.5 hectares within a pre-established hose line.

The fires are in effort to mimic a naturally occurring ground fire to remove any combustible materials within the burn area.

- Advertisement -

It will also help promote the growth of local plant species, and reduce the spread of invasive plant species.

Both BCWS and the Williams Lake Fire Department will control and monitor the fire, while traffic control will be on site to ensure the safety of the public and firefighters.

The prescribed burns could begin as early as April 4th, and will continue periodically until April 21st.

The fires will be extinguished at the end of each day, with on site monitoring during the evenings.

The release says that smoke and flames will be visible in the City and the surrounding area.

More information on the prescribed burns can be found on BC Wildfire Service’s website here.