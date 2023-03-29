Long hours and years of dedication were rewarded by the BC Snowmobile Federation.

Earlier this week, Jeff Garten was given the Groomer of the Year award.

President of the Williams Lake Powder Kings Snowmobile Club, Mark Snowball, said the award is given out annually for exemplary work done to keep trails groomed throughout the season.

Snowball said Garten has been their main groomer at their Yank’s Peak riding area since 2015 putting in hundreds of volunteer hours.

- Advertisement -

“He probably does 95 percent of our grooming. We get little snow reports from his wife Deb after he’s come back from grooming and he’s just a super asset to our organization.”

Snowball added that the groomer stays at Garten’s home all year long depending if it’s needed to be brought into town for repairs.

“Jeff probably puts, I would say anywhere from 225 to 275 hours a year with our grooming program and doing little maintenance to the groomer.”

Snowball noted that the meeting was down in Fernie this year so it was quite a ways so on Jeff’s behalf he accepted the award.

“I got in touch with him shortly after and told him the great news, both Jeff and Deb were really happy. He does a fantastic job for us and we’re so happy that he was presented with this award.”