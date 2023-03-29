100 Mile Fire Rescue was on the scene of a fire at the Gold Trail Recycling Depot.

“We responded to a call yesterday afternoon at 4:30,” Fire Chief Roger Hollander said, “upon arrival, our crews observed multiple piles of recycling material on fire outside in their grounds as well as a small piece of machinery that looked to be a skid steer.”

Hollander said crews were able to suppress the fire, contain it to the area of origin, and prevent it from spreading quickly to the neighboring property as well as the main building on site.

“There was no damage other than that piece of heavy machinery, the rest was all recyclable materials like cardboard, and waste products,” Hollander noted.

- Advertisement -

100 Mile Fire Rescue stayed on the scene for approximately 5 hours with a couple of engines, a tender, rescue, command vehicles, and 14 firefighters.

Hollander said the fire is still under investigation and that he’ll be back on the scene sometime later today (Wednesday).