In a release, Northern Health and First Nations Health Authority said there has been an increase in overdose events in the community of Quesnel linked to 3 different colored substances: purple, multicolor, and bright blue.

The reported substances are being sold as “down”, with the bright blue variant being the most potent.

Northern Health said they are highly toxic and induce severe and prolonged sedation, and memory loss, and are more challenging to reverse.

They added overdoses are happening when the substance is smoked and injected.

For your safety

Get overdose prevention, recognition, and response training; carry naloxone

Don’t use alone. Make a plan and tell a buddy who can call for help if needed

If you plan to use alone, use the Lifeguard or BeSafe app available free on the app store or on Toward the Heart website

Know your tolerance. If you are sick or had a time of abstinence or reduced use, use much less

Don’t mix drugs or mix drugs with alcohol

Test a small amount first and go slow

Use in an OPS if possible (see Quesnel locations listed below)

Access fentanyl drug checking where available (OPS sites)

Call 9-1-1 or your local emergency number right away if someone overdoses

Local overdose prevention sites (OPS)