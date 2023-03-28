Charges have now been laid against a man who was the subject of a lengthy standoff with police in Quesnel.

23-year old Colten Wyatt Roy is facing one count each of assault, uttering threats, and possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose.

Roy is due back in court on May 9th.

Quesnel RCMP were called to a residence in the 48-hundred block of 10 Mile Lake Road back in late December.

They were responding to a report of a man assaulting a 24-year old woman.

RCMP say he was armed with a knife that he refused to drop.

Police say after 2 1/2 hours of negotiations, the man did finally lay down the knife and complied with police commands before he was taken into custody.

RCMP say the woman suffered minor injuries in the incident.