Cariboo athletes brought home seven medals from the BC Winter Games in Vernon.

Williams Lake’s Nadia Wallin won two medals in cross country skiing, a silver in the 4 by 2 kilometre mixed relay and a bronze in the individual sprint.

Quesnel’s Brooklynn Novak won a pair of medals in archery, silver in the girls 2 day aggregate compound sighted and a bronze in the girls match play compound sighted.

Quesnel’s Avery Cassidy and Ivy Sinkinson were part of the zone’s bronze medal winning ringette team, and Georgia Mackenzie from Lac La Hache helped the judo team capture a bronze medal as well.