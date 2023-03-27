A series of prescribed burns along Highway 20 is planned for early next month.

The BC Wildfire Service said burning may begin as early as April third and will continue periodically until April 30th.

The goal of this prescribed burn is to reduce the fuel hazard to protect the infrastructure and prevent uncontrolled fires along the Highway 20 corridor for the Spring fire season.

BC Wildfire Service added that crews will be targeting high-risk areas between Lee’s corner lookout and Chilanko Forks.

While burning is underway traffic control will be on-site to ensure the safety of the public and firefighters.

Smoke and flames from this prescribed burn may be visible from Tsi Tsi Del, Yunesit’in, T’letinqox, Alexis creek, Highway 20, and Surrounding areas.

The BC Wildfire Service in partnership with the Tsilhqot’n Nation communities, the Ministry of Transportation and Infrastructure, BC Parks, Cariboo Chilcotin Regional District, and BC Hydro will be conducting this project.