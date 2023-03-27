With spring in full swing, Avalanche Canada wants to prepare anyone still heading to the mountains.

While avalanche risks always loom, the cause of them are completely different in the spring than it is during the winter season.

“During the winter months the avalanche conditions are largely driven by snowpack layers, which vary dramatically across the terrain,” says Lisa Perazzoli, Communications Coordinator.

“but during the spring, the avalanche conditions are largely driven by temperatures.”

Even though we’ve begun spring, Perazzoli pointed out that anyone out trekking the mountains closer in the evening should be aware that it’s still cold.

She says that using the typical skills and training for winter is still needed later in the day.

The spring webinar will be on March 30th with registrations open, and can be found on Avalanche Canada’s website here.