100 Mile House hosted their Canucks alumni game in front of a packed rink last night (March 24th).

Facing the Canucks alumni, were 100 Mile House’s members of the fire department, RCMP, ambulance, and medical staff, with some of those members on the Canucks team as well.

While the game itself was incredible for fans and players, Maureen Pinkney, Mayor, was most impressed with what happened off the ice.

“We had an autograph session and the way that all the Canuck alumni players greeted our town people, and the pictures and the involvement with all the young kids, it was just pretty spectacular.” says Pinkney.

“Some of these kids were literally climbing all over them and it was fantastic.”

Pinkney added that the fans were cheering for the frontline workers just as hard for all they’ve done for the community.

She also had the honours of doing the ceremonial puck drop, which she says was pretty awesome, but was a little nervous.

100 Mile House is keeping up the events today (March 25th), as it was made possible by a federal grant.

As for the final score, Pinkney said it ended 11-4 on the side of the Canucks Alumni.