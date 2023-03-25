On Tuesday (March 21st), Williams Lake City Council passed the resolution to remove a homeless encampment.

Scott Nelson, Councillor, brought the motion forward after received information from the public, as the camp had a fire going.

“By Council’s resolution, we have asked that the camp be taken down.” says Nelson.

“We’ve taken all of the kind of flammable goods away from the camp, made sure it was safe from that perspective and essentially given the guy time to get his personal goods out of there and then the camp will be removed from the riparian zone, which is by Scout Island.”

Councillor Delainey asked about bylaws in removing the encampment, which Gary Muraca, Chief Administrative Officer, stated that the fire was the game changer as the it could easily get out of control.

Nelson says that City staff was asked to work with various social agencies to help provide services to the individual at the camp, and to make sure he was looked after.

The agencies would also help the individual find a new location to stay.