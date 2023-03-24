(Files by Will Peters-MyPGNow)

U.S. President Joe Biden is visiting Canada for the first time since he was sworn into office in January 2022.

Cariboo-Prince George MP Todd Doherty told My PG Now the one thing above all else he wants to see accomplished is a softwood lumber deal between Canada and the US.

“That for me is one of the most important things, that we never forget that this is our most important trading partner,” he said.

“I hope we see more tangible action. I hope our Prime Minister is behind closed doors fighting for fairness for Canadians and Canadian producers.”

He said being friendly while sitting across the table from one another is great, but Canada also needs to push for what we want and need – friendliness can dissipate quickly.

“We always have to be mindful that we are friendly when we need to be, but we also need to make sure we sit across the table and fight for every opportunity for Canadians.”

Looking at the experience as a whole, Doherty said while his politics might not always align with a president’s, the respect for the office is undeniable, adding he is “fortunate now that this is the second president who I have sat through and listened to their speeches.”

He had a front-row seat, sitting about two feet in front of Biden when he delivered his speech.

Laughing, Doherty took partial credit for Biden’s now semi-viral clip where he took the chance to rag on the Toronto Maple Leafs while making his speech in parliament.

“He was talking about the connections between our two countries,” Doherty said. “When he looked at me, I said hockey. He said ‘this guy said hockey right here, I love Canadians, I just don’t like the Toronto Maple Leafs.”

Biden will be back in DC for the weekend.