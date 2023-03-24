Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association (CCCTA) is wanting to hear from residents on their well-being.

The survey, which was launched on International Day of Happiness (March 20th), is to gather information to help the relationship between the tourism industry, residents, and their well-being.

Amy Thacker, CEO, said in a release that “The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast and British Columbia are filled with incredible destinations full of endless activities, outdoors and in, with all kinds of wonderful opportunities to explore nature and connect with others,”

“The survey will give the tourism sector critical insights from British Columbians on

what makes this province an exceptional place to live, and what brings them satisfaction and contentment.”

Questions in the survey will cover hobbies, feelings towards tourism, lifestyle, mental health, and others.

The CCCTA launched the survey in partnership with the British Columbia Regional Tourism Secretariat (BCRTS), and Planet Happiness.

The release added that both the CCCTA and BCRTS are making efforts to meet UN Sustainable Development Goals and support recovery efforts in the province from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Cariboo Chilcotin Coast Tourism Association’s well-being survey can be found here.