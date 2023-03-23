The 2023 BC Winter Games will officially get underway tonight (Thursday) in Greater Vernon with the opening ceremonies.

The actual sporting events will run Friday through Sunday.

There are 15 Cariboo athletes taking part, 6 from Quesnel, 3 each from Williams Lake and 100 Mile House, and then one from the 108 Ranch, Lac La Hache, and Lone Butte.

They will be competing in alpine skiing, ringette, archery, curling, cross country skiing, judo and rythmic gymnastics.

COMPETITORS:

Alpine Skiing-Liv Boudreau, Petra Peter, and Anna Maria Kadenbach (Quesnel)

Archery-Brooklynn Novak (Quesnel)

Cross Country Skiing-Nadia Wallin (Williams Lake)

Judo-Georgia Mackenzie (Lac La Hache)

Rythmic Gymnastics-Kinsley Anderlini, Karsyn Anderlini, and Jordyn Melville (100 Mile House), Alisha Robinson (108 Mile Ranch), Selene Ball (Lone Butte)

Ringette-Avery Cassidy and Ivy Sinkinson (Quesnel)

Curling-Kelsey Camille and Talana Brown-John (Williams Lake)