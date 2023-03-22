Stats Canada says the population grew by an estimated 1,050,010 people between January 1st, 2022 and January 1st, 2023.

That is the first 12-month period in the country’s history where the population grew by more than a million.

It also had the highest growth rate, 2.7 percent, on record since 1957, when it went up by 3.3 percent.

According to the data, Canada is leading all G-7 countries in population growth, largely due to an increase in immigration.

Canada welcomed more than 437 thousand immigrants in 2022.

The estimated population in the country was 39,566,248 as of January 1st of this year.

Ontario now has an estimated population of approximately 15,386,407.

Quebec is at almost 8 million and BC is next at just under 5.4 million people.

PROVINCIAL POPULATIONS:

Ontario 15,386,407

Quebec 8,787,554

B.C. 5,399,118

Alberta 4,647,178

Manitoba 1,431,792

Saskatchewan 1,214,618

Nova Scotia 1,037,782

New Brunswick 825,474

Newfoundland 541,948

PEI 173,954

NWT 45,498

Yukon 44,238

Nunuvut 40,692