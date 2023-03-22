It was made official at Williams Lake City Council last night that Rick Hansen will marshal the 2023 Stampede Parade.

Talks to get Hansen have gone on for sometime, with more work needing to be done for the parade.

Willie Dye, Parade Committee Chairman, says he looks to complete the package on guests joining the parade.

“One person I’m looking to bring in is a gentleman by the name of Don Alder, another Williams Lake boy, grew up here.” says Dye

“He was working with Rick Hansen and went around the world with Rick, and then worked for the Rick Hansen Foundation for 17 years.”

Dye added that the continued process is still going to be a challenge, but says the fun meter is just going to climb.

The 2023 Stampede Parade is still looking to take place on July 1st.