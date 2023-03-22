A trial date has been set for a man charged in connection with the seizure of a firearm and an assortment of drugs in the Quesnel area.

34-year old Julian Wade Page is due back in Supreme Court on Monday. (March 27)

Five days have been set aside for the trial.

Page is facing three counts of possession for the purpose of trafficking and one for possession of a prohibited firearm.

Quesnel RCMP say they responded to a 9-1-1 call for a domestic dispute on Graham Road in the Bouchie Lake area back in February of 2021.

Upon arrival, police say a suspect attempted to leave the property in a vehicle but lost control and went into the ditch a short distance away.

RCMP say the suspect was then located hiding inside a chicken coop.

Police say a search of the area revealed a loaded 9 millimetre handgun, more than 250 grams of methamphetamine, 100 grams of meth mixed with fentanyl, 23 grams of crack cocaine, and more than 47-hundred dollars cash.