There are a few Cariboo teams still in the hunt at provincial hockey tournaments around the province.
Quesnel’s under-15 tier three team is still unbeaten at the provincials in Port Alberni.
They battled Mission to a 4-4 tie this morning to go to 2-0 and 1 overall.
A win or a tie against Dawson Creek later this afternoon and they will advance to the semi-finals.
That is a 4-45 start.
Williams Lake lost 6-2 to Port Coquitlam this morning at the under-15 tier two provincials in Kelowna.
They are now 1 and 1 but will likely still advance to the semi’s with a win against Trail tomorrow afternoon.
The 100 Mile House under-15 team, hosting the tier four provincials, picked up their first win this morning.
They are 1 and 2 overall and need to win again tonight at 7-30 against Kitimat
Williams Lake has been eliminated a the under-18 tier two provincials in Delta.
They lost 5-0 to Greater Trail this morning to fall to 0 and 3.
Quesnel, 1 and 2 at the tier four under-18 provincials in Clearwater, will play Vanderhoof in a must win this afternoon.
That game is underway.
It has been tough sledding in the under-13 division for Cariboo teams.
Quesnel lost 6-5 to the Arbutus Club last night to fall to 0 and 3 at the tier 3 provincials in West Vancouver..
Morgan Reed had a pair in a losing cause.
They’ll play their final game against Dawson Creek tonight.
Williams Lake is 0 and 2 at their tier two provincials in Prince George and will play their final game this afternoon at 3-30 against Hollyburn Country Club in West Vancouver.
And 100 Mile House is at the tier 4 under-13 provincials in Invermere.
They are 0 and 3 after a 9-8 loss to Revelstoke yesterday, despite 2 goals and 2 assists by Gabriel Frizzi.
They are currently on the ice against Whistler in a game that started at 1-30.