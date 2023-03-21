There are a few Cariboo teams still in the hunt at provincial hockey tournaments around the province.

Quesnel’s under-15 tier three team is still unbeaten at the provincials in Port Alberni.

They battled Mission to a 4-4 tie this morning to go to 2-0 and 1 overall.

A win or a tie against Dawson Creek later this afternoon and they will advance to the semi-finals.

That is a 4-45 start.

Williams Lake lost 6-2 to Port Coquitlam this morning at the under-15 tier two provincials in Kelowna.

They are now 1 and 1 but will likely still advance to the semi’s with a win against Trail tomorrow afternoon.

The 100 Mile House under-15 team, hosting the tier four provincials, picked up their first win this morning.

They are 1 and 2 overall and need to win again tonight at 7-30 against Kitimat

Williams Lake has been eliminated a the under-18 tier two provincials in Delta.

They lost 5-0 to Greater Trail this morning to fall to 0 and 3.

Quesnel, 1 and 2 at the tier four under-18 provincials in Clearwater, will play Vanderhoof in a must win this afternoon.

That game is underway.

It has been tough sledding in the under-13 division for Cariboo teams.

Quesnel lost 6-5 to the Arbutus Club last night to fall to 0 and 3 at the tier 3 provincials in West Vancouver..

Morgan Reed had a pair in a losing cause.

They’ll play their final game against Dawson Creek tonight.

Williams Lake is 0 and 2 at their tier two provincials in Prince George and will play their final game this afternoon at 3-30 against Hollyburn Country Club in West Vancouver.

And 100 Mile House is at the tier 4 under-13 provincials in Invermere.

They are 0 and 3 after a 9-8 loss to Revelstoke yesterday, despite 2 goals and 2 assists by Gabriel Frizzi.

They are currently on the ice against Whistler in a game that started at 1-30.