(Files by Darin Bain-MyPGNow)

Premier David Eby will not be facing a recall in his riding of Vancouver-Point Grey.

A recall petition for the Vancouver-Point Grey electoral district was issued to proponent Salvatore Vetro on January 17th, with a total of 271 voters registered as canvassers to collect signatures.

The recall petition was not submitted to Elections BC by March 20th, 2023, the deadline established by the Recall and Initiative Act.

In his Application for Recall Petition, Vetro claimed Bill 36 will decimate the province’s health care system.

- Advertisement -

The recall proponent, MLA and advertising sponsors must file financial disclosure reports with the Chief Electoral Officer by April 17th, 2023.

Since the Recall and Initiative Act came into force in 1995, 29 recall petitions have been issued, none of which have met the requirements established by the act.