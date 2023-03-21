A new subscription service to keep South Cariboo residents up to date on what’s happening in their community has been launched by the District of 100 Mile House.

The service was developed to enable greater communication options when it comes to alerts, news releases, council meetings and public notices.

Mayor Maureen Pinkney said it’s easy to sign up for.

“Simply go on to our website and hit subscribe then you enter your name and an email. It’s just something again to help connect us with the public and to have easier access to information, we just want to have everybody a little bit more knowledgeable and engaged about what’s going on.”

Pinkney noted that the subscription service allows for responsive communication with the public whether its news items or emergency announcements.

“You know one of the most important ones of course is an Alert, if all of a sudden like the last time few years, hopefully we never have to go through it again, but a fire Alert people will find out right away, they won’t have to be looking at our Facebook page to find out some stuff, they’ll get an Alert right on their phone or their email whichever that should be,” Pinkney said.

Visit the subscribe page on the District’s website and select the types of postings you’d like to be notified about.