The Ministry of Environment and Climate Change Strategy said the issuing of the Advisory is due to high concentrations of coarse particulate matter.

The provincial air quality objective for high concentrations of dust is 50 micrograms per cubic meter averaged over 24 hours.

As of earlier this (Tuesday) morning it’s 50.9 in Williams Lake and 39.3 in Quesnel.

Exposure is a concern for individuals with chronic conditions like asthma, heart disease, diabetes, respiratory infections, pregnant women, infants, and older adults.

Persons with chronic underlying medical conditions or acute infections should postpone or reduce strenuous exercise until the advisory is lifted.

Anyone experiencing symptoms like continuing eye or throat irritation, chest discomfort, shortness of breath, cough, or wheezing, should follow the advice of their healthcare provider.

Staying indoors helps to reduce particulate matter exposure.

The Ministry says the advisory is in effect until further notice and that conditions are expected to persist until there is precipitation, dust suppression, or a change in traffic patterns.