Quesnel spent more than 1.2 million dollars on seven different projects in 2022.

Mayor Ron Paull says the money is in line with the city’s strategy.

“I will say that this package is a good part of our strategy to aggressively pursue grant funding, aka non city taxpayer funded projects.”

The Quesnel Downtown RV Park & Campground project, which will feature 14-serviced RV sites, 3-unserviced and 3 tent sites, received 203 thousand dollars.

Paull says more than 465 thousand was spent on Phase 1 of the landfill berm.

“I just want to point out that there were 8,000 dump truck loads of fill that went into that project mostly from the residue from the demolition of the Quesnel Secondary and Maple Drive Secondary, so I would say that is recycling at its best.”

Paull says there were several other projects as well.

“There was also 354 thousand dollars that went into the Quesnel Bike Park as well as another 70 thousand plus dollars for lighting at the tennis and pickleball courts in West Fraser Timber Park, trails paving and widening on Sugarloaf Trail and West Fraser Park trails, and also putting up some shade structures at Lebourdais Park.”

Paull says we can expect more funding in 2023, although he says nothing has been announced officially.