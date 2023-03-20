A new Chief Administrative Officer will assume their new role on May 15, 2023.

The Cariboo Regional District announced today (March 20) that Murray Daly was selected through a competitive recruitment process that garnered multiple applications from across the country.

Originally from southern Vancouver Island, Daly moved to Terrace in 2009 to begin his career in local government with the Regional District of Kitimat-Stikine holding multiple positions ranging from bylaw enforcement to environmental services.

In 2020 he and his family relocated to Clinton where he was the Chief Administrative Officer for the Village of Clinton.

CRD Board Chair Margo Wagner stated in a release “We are excited to have Mr. Daly join the Cariboo Regional District to lead the organization and provide strategic support to the Board of Directors. He comes into the position with a good understanding of how regional districts function and the unique aspects of delivering local government services in a geographically large, diverse region and he will be a great addition to our team.”

Back on October 19th, 2022, Brain Carruthers accepted the temporary position of interim Chief Administrative Officer while the Cariboo Regional District continued its formal recruitment process to fill this role.