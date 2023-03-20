Avalanche Conditions will remain steady for the most part unless the cooler temperatures roll through the Cariboo.

For hazards to go down, Joshua Smith, Public Avalanche Forecaster, says temperatures will need to dip a little bit.

However, solar radiation isn’t the only reason the hazards are still considerable.

“So that combined with the 20-30 centimetres of snow we got early last week on Monday, formed some slabs that folks have been triggering at upper elevations.”

Smith added that the solar radiation and heat create more tension in the snowpack, allowing gravity to pull it down when on a steep slope, making it more likely to avalanche.

He adds that anyone wanting more details on avalanches and the conditions during spring, Avalanche Canada will be having a webinar talking about it.

More information can be found on their website here.