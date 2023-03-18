Three separate backroads between Quesnel and Williams Lake have been affected by landslides.

On DriveBC’s map, it shows that the latest update was March 15th, with Soda Creek Macalister Road having a Geotech assessment done.

The first road is Soda Creek Macalister Road, which is closed both directions 10 kilometres away from the junction of Highway 97.

The last two are closer to Quesnel, one being Kersley-Dale Landing Road 500 metres from highway 97, and is down to a temporary single lane Gravel Road for local traffic via Arnoldus Road.

Second is Durrell Road, with both directions closed 700 metres from Highway 97, with a detour available through Highway 97 and Dale Lake Road.

The next update for all three roads will be on April 14th, at 2:00pm.