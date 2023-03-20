A 40-year old man, charged in connection with a serious assault in Quesnel, will go to trial.

That was the result of a Preliminary Inquiry for 40-year old Richard James Meier.

He’s due back in court on May 1st to set a date for his trial.

Meier is charged with aggravated assault.

He was arrested back on December 8th of 2021 after police were called to G.R. Baker Hospital for a victim of an assault.

RCMP say further investigation revealed that there was an altercation between two people at the Northern Network of Pears for Equality on St. Laurent Avenue.

Police say a 36-year old man was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries.