Update:

BC Conservation Officers confirmed in an email that the Cougar was trapped and later euthanized Saturday (March 18th) morning for public safety reasons.

Original Story:

BC Conservation Officers are working to remove a cougar after an incident near Lac La Hache.

In an email, a Conservation Officer (CO) confirmed that on Wednesday (March 15th) evening, a dog had been killed by a cougar on rural property.

They said that “as the location is rural and all residents near the site are aware of the situation there is absolutely no risk or threat to the general public.”

They further added that that this type of incident is not a common occurrence, though it does happen.

The CO said anyone letting their pets outside need to be aware of their surroundings, as most wildlife is active in the evening to early morning.

To help prevent an incident from happening, they say to turn on lights, make noise to let animals know you and/or your pets are around, and that it’s best to keep pets inside overnight.

Other predatory animals to be aware of in the Cariboo include lynx, coyotes, wolves, grizzly and black bears.

The CO said that there were no human injuries connected to the incident, and they look to remove the cougar this weekend.