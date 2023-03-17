The price of something is finally going down in the province.

Fortis BC customers will see their gas bill go down in April.

The company says it has received approval from the BC Utilities Commission to decrease rates by one dollar per gigajoule.

“The cost of gas rate decrease will undoubtedly be welcomed and provide some relief to our customers on their gas bills, especially at a time when other living espenses are high,” said Joe Mazza, vice-president, energy supply and development. ”

The decrease translates into a savings of approximately $7.50 a month, or seven percent.