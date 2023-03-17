Quesnel’s Board of Education will send a letter of support to the province for the Dakelh Language program and curriculum.

It is designed to be a general framework that can be used to teach Dekelh to students from K to 12 within the public school system.

Board Chair Tony Goulet.

“It’s going to be a living document with the Ministry of Education and Child Care as part of this new BC Provincial Curriculum so we said good work to the Dakehl group and the language program. Dakehl is spoken by the northern, central and southern interior here in BC, and that word actually means “travel by boat on water”, and it’s often referred to as Carrier in English.

Goulet says this curriculum was developed in consultation with, and on the unceded ancestral lands of the Lheidli T’enneh, Lhoosk’uz Dené Nation, Lhtako Dené Nation, Nazko First Nation and Ulkatcho Nations.

The report that was presented to the Board indicated that there are many Dakelh communities that are geographically distant and that the dialects may vary, but adds that the curriculum allows for each community to infuse their own dialects, values, resources, and teaching strategies.