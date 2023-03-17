Young women and Indigenous youth in Quesnel will gather over the next two weeks to attend a couple of spring break discovery trades camps.

Lisa Scott with the BC Tradeswomen Society said they will be hosted at the College of New Caledonia and West Fraser Sawmill.

After running 2 camps over the summer, Scott noted that they decided to run a couple more to give youth the opportunity to get some tools in their hands, learn new skills, and talk about the construction industry and trades.

“I have different trades folks from across the province, instructors, and other folks from Industries coming in to give a hand to help tell them what they do in their career or trade. We’ll be covering electrical, welding, carpentry, masonry, sheet metal, and heavy equipment operation.”

Scott said both Discovery Trades Camps filled up quite quickly.

“I’ve been really fortunate to be supported by some of the other organizations. I am able to go into some of the schools that I’ve been sent to, and our School District in Quesnel, to build some trades projects in the classroom as well. There’s a big interest for doing something different and some really different hands-on activities in the classrooms for all these youth.”

The Spring Break Discovery Trades Camps will run from March 20 to 24 and again from the 27 to 31.