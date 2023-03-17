Spring-like weather is in the Cariboo for the rest of the week and into next, which means early spring driving prep for some.

While switching to summer tires is a little ways out, it’s a good idea to get your vehicle checked out.

“When spring approaches and we’re no longer dealing with icy or snowy roads, its a good time to get a good inspection of your vehicle.” says Trace Acres, Program Director for Road Safety at Work.

“Rough roads of course put a lot of strain on the suspension system, so get a good thorough check of your vehicle, maybe get that oil change you’ve been putting off for the winter months.”

Acres also mentioned to top up on windshield washer fluid, due to spray from all the melted ice and snow.

He pointed out that water on the road can be very hazardous for drivers, especially large puddles or pooling water, as potholes could be underneath or the road surface has given way.