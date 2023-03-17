The Xatsull First Nation has a new Chief.

An election was held this past Tuesday and when the counting was done, Rhonda Marie Phillips received 88 votes while former Chief Sheri Sellars had 75.

Phillips said that she is excited to have this opportunity to serve the community.

“I’m looking forward to the next four years and just being there for our people. My vision is to work with the rest of Council, continue to move forward in a good way, and ensure our Secwepemc values are embedded in our government.”

Phillips also thanked former Chief Sellars for her hard work and commitment to the Xatsull community for the past 4 years.

“She brought us a long way along with all of our past leadership.”

We asked Chief Phillips if there was anything she thought about implementing in her new role.

“I think it’s just too soon right now. My key thing is to make sure that I include everybody on the journey and that all of our community members, near and far, that their voices are heard. I just to be able to create an open and transparent environment that’s built upon integrity and respect. I believe it’s important for us to remember who we are and what we’re striving for. There are a lot of great initiatives and projects that are happening and I’m looking forward to being a part of that,” Phillips said.