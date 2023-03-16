The Billy Barker Casino has claimed this year’s championship in Quesnel’s Super (Sponsor) League of Curling.

Brady Waffle and his crew, Eric Eriksson, Dave Vatamaniuck and Earl Nikirk, knocked off the Child Development Centre rink 7-2 in the title game.

Fresno Construction, skipped by Tim Richards, won the B final 7-2 over Quesnel Scaffolding Service.

Brenda Ernst and Fix Auto got by Redz Shedz 6-5 in the battle for 5th and 6th.

The Quesnel Curling Club will host its annual St. Patty’s bonspiel this weekend.