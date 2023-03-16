The used oil recycling centre at the Four Rivers Co-operative in Quesnel has been updated.

David Lawes is the CEO of BC Used Oil Management Association.

“We’re really happy to be putting these modified sea containers around the province for consumers and the public to access. In Quesnel, we worked with the Co-op to put in new infrastructure that should be really good for residents to come and drop off their oil, antifreeze, filters and containers at no cost.”

Lawes says the hope is that more people will use the service.

“It’s a modified sea container and it has a grated floor to catch any drips, it’s got all the tanks inside, all the signage, and it’s the best facility we put out there so consumers can easily bring back the material for recycling.”

It’s a 20 foot modified sea container with a 2,200-litre tank.

Lawes says it’s a great environmental story.

“In British Columbia it’s a great idea to recycle oil and antifreeze. We’ve got a great system, the public can drop it off for free and all the oil and antifreeze that’s collected and recycled is turned back into new products, so it’s a great idea for the circular economy, saving of resources. About three quarters of the used oil collected in British Columbia gets turned back into new oil.”

Lawes says their collection program also includes all of the garages in the province, as well as mining sites and other institutions.