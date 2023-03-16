Could Spring actually have begun early in the Cariboo?

Environment Canada Meteorologist Armel Castellan gives us his perspective.

“The forecast is absolutely spring-like if you will where we have temperatures well into the single digits if not the double digits for much of the Interior of BC, Quesnel, Williams Lake, and 100 Mile House, getting into that 10-11 degrees both Friday, Sunday, and then near 10 degrees for the rest of the week as well.”

Castellan added that temperatures will be dipping below zero overnight with the exception of Sunday into Monday.

“We’re also starting to see that UV Index come up into the moderate category which is a good reminder to put on some sunscreen especially early in the season as our skin has probably not seen too much in the way of the strong sun in a while.”