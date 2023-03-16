Williams Lake RCMP are investigating a vandalism case at a cell tower near Westridge.

Sgt. Joshua Smith said that the extent of damages were unclear as the company, CP Electronics, didn’t have a tech go up and check when the call was made.

“There was several individuals involved in throwing snowballs at a cell tower’s cameras, and this was captured on video and was posted to Facebook by the company.” says Smith.

Smith added that community members called the RCMP after seeing the video informing them of the individuals involved.

He says that RCMP will be working with the company and the suspects to come to a resolution.