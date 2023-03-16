33-year old Maverick West was sentenced to 30 months in jail and also received a 10-year firearms prohibition.

West pleaded guilty to the lesser charges of possession of a weapon for dangerous purpose, uttering threats, and break and enter with intent to commit an offence.

Charges of attempted murder, pointing a firearm, and assault were stayed.

Anahim Lake RCMP were called out to a residence in the 66-hundred bloc of West Street for a possible break-in back in February of 2020.

Upon arrival, police said the residents were visibly upset and told them that a suspect had damaged their vehicle, forced his way into their home and destroyed property inside.

RCMP say the suspect was also accused of threatening the victims with a firearm and of using it.