The Interlakes Volunteer Fire Department (IVFD) has appointed their new Fire Chief, after the previous one resigned.

It was announced by the IVFD that Poul Beer would be taking over the roll, after being with the department since January 2019.

Beer has already hit the ground running, with plans to improve the department.

“My first and mail goal is to get our membership numbers back up, that’s something we’ve had some issues with.” says Beer

“I’m really excited, and I think we’re poised to get some members back that have left the department, and also we have some exciting new recruits coming on board.”

To accomplish this goal, Beer looks to get the department back out and engage with the community.

He also plans to utilize the training officers, and long time members to encourage new and current members to improve their skill set.