The Tsilhqot’in National Government has purchased property on 2nd Avenue North in Williams Lake.

Formerly known as the Tolko Industries Limited office, it consists of a large building and secure parking lot that the TNG will start utilizing in April.

“The Tsilhqot’in National Government is growing and becoming a large employer in the Williams Lake and Chilcotin region.” Chief Joe Alphonse stated in a release, “While our offices are growing in Williams Lake, our focus remains on the Tsilhqot’in people. The Tolko building comes with a works yard that will be used for storage that is necessary to serve our people and complete projects in the territory. I would like to thank Tolko for supporting us on this purchase.”

Kevin Jewett, Tolko’s Vice President, Woodlands, stated in the same release, “Our Williams Lake Woodlands staff who were previously in the building are in the process of relocating to Tolko’s Lakeview divisional office. As Tolko no longer needed the space, we were happy to be able to sell it to a valuable community partner like the Tsilhqot’in National Government, and we look forward to continuing our close relationship.”