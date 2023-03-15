It took a little financial maneuvering but the North Cariboo Joint Advisory Committee has found the money to pay for a couple of emergency expenditures in Quesnel.

Jeff Norburn, the Director of Community Services, says one is for deficiencies with the sprinkler system at the indoor soccer facility that were noted by a contractor who was working on the system.

“The City’s Chief Building Official subsequently confirmed that the system did not meet current building/fire code requirements and that a new shut off valve and associated piping was required to bring the system up to code. The cost of this work is approximately $7,500.”

Norburn says the second expenditure had to do with the ice quality at the West Fraser Centre.

“It was determined that in order to provide a safe surface for users, the facility’s brine pump needed to be upgraded and a new larger pump and variable speed drive installed. The cost of this work is approximately $8,000.”

The committee, at Norburn’s suggestion, agreed to cover these new costs by pushing a couple of other projects down the line.

“The air conditioning project for the soccer complex, $10,000, and the replacement of Zamboni doors for arena 2, $10,000, have been identified as projects that could be deferred if required in order to offset these unanticipated expenditures.”

Mary Sjostrom, the CRD Director for Area A, questioned why the proper pump wasn’t recommended for the relatively new West Fraser Centre in the beginning.

Norburn agreed that it was frustrating but he said they now know that a larger pump is needed.

“We’re finding that the ice is soft and they are not able to get the temperature down as low as it needs to be in order to provide a hard playing surface for sports like hockey.”

Norburn noted that these projects could be reconsidered and incorporated into the five-year financial plan when it is reviewed and updated in the fall.