The inquest into the death of Nadine Marcy Solonas will begin on May 23rd at the Quesnel Law Courts.

The BC Coroners Service says an inquest is mandatory for any deaths that occur while a person was detained by or in the custody of a peace officer.

Solanas was the victim in an assault that occurred at a hotel in the 800 block of Front Street back on October 1st of 2017.

Court documents show that she declined medical attention but a police check revealed that she had breached a court imposed condition and was taken into custody.

She was then released on a promise to appear in court to paramedics who then took her to the hospital where the extent of her injuries were revealed.

Solonas was flown to Vancouver and died in hospital the following day.

A coroners inquest is a public inquiry that serves three primary functions:

-to determine the facts related to a death including the identity of the deceased and how, when, where and by what means the individual came to their death, as well as a classification for the death.

-to make recommendations, where appropriate and supported by evidence, to prevent deaths in similar circumstances; and

-to ensure public confidence that the circumstances surrounding the death of an individual will not be overlooked, concealed or ignored.

Susan Barth, presiding coroner, and a jury will hear evidence from witnesses under oath.

A coroners inquest is not designed to make any finding of legal responsibility or express any conclusion of law.

Livestreaming will allow the public and the media to virtually attend the inquest.