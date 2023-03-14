The District of 100 Mile House announced today that the update for their Community Profile has completed.

A community profile showcases the first bit of information a potential business, investor, or site selector will see when looking at suitability or other investment related decision making.

However, Maureen Pinkney, 100 Mile House Mayor said that it needed a bit of an overhaul.

“We rebuilt and redesigned the Community Profile with updated content, used a lot more photo’s, one photo is a thousand words, and we’ve modernized the whole profile.” says Pinkney.

“This is really our recruitment tool for both residents and businesses to move and live here.”

Pinkney added the updates show a more realistic ideal of what’s in 100 Mile House.

An example she gave was google shows a population of 1928 people, which doesn’t indicate that they service up to 20,000 in the summer.

Pinkney noted that as time goes on, they will look to continue the profile, along with other documents.

The new Community Profile can be found on the 100 Mile House District’s website here.