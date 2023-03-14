February was not a good month when it comes to the unemployment rate in the Cariboo.

Vincent Ferrao, a Labour Market Analyst with Stats Canada, says it more than doubled from the same time last year.

“There were 81,500 people at work. That represents a decline from what we had at the same time last year when we had 91,100. That translates into quite an increase in the unemployment rate. It went from 3.2 last year to 6.6 percent last month.”

Ferrao says the declines in jobs were pretty much across the board.

- Advertisement -

“Accommodation and food services, educational services, construction as well as a little bit in natural resources and manufacturing.”

Ferrao says the only increase in jobs was in wholesale and retail sales.