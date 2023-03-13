100 Mile Fire Rescue responded to a couple of structure fires on Sunday. (March 12)

Fire Chief Roger Hollander says the first call, at around 1-30, was on Horse Lake Road.

“Upon arrival our crews observed a fire that was in the walls as a result of a wood stove that was located in an ancillary building or in a shop. The fire was quickly suppressed and extinguished by fire crews. We had to overhaul that fire where we chainsawed part of the wall out to make sure there were no other further extensions.”

Hollander says it could have been much worse.

“Damage was fairly minimal. Fortunately there was a passerby that noticed some flames coming out of the wall and alerted the homeowner who was inside his house, and he was able to put a little bit of water on it before we got there.”

Hollander says they were on scene for about an hour.

He says they were also called for mutual aid to a fire in the Forest Grove area at around 7-30 at night.

“I can’t speak to the cause but certainly a contributing factor was also some heating appliances. That said, I can confirm that that shop was completely lost and was fully involved upon our arrival and the Forest Grove Fire Department’s arrival, so we did the best we could.”

While the shop itself and its contents were a total loss, Hollander say the fire department in Forest Grove did a great job making sure that it didn’t extend to the house that was located nearby.